On November 26, 1956, viewers in Sofia saw “Point One” for the first time – the film that went down in history as the first Bulgarian color feature film. The film was made in 1955 and directed by Boyan Danovski from a screenplay by Valeri Petrov.

The cinematographer was Vasil Holiolchev, and the music was composed by Petar Stupel. The production’s working title was “Point One on the Agenda” – a reference to a meeting at the neighborhood club, whose main topic was “Peace and the Future of Children.”

Little Veska’s Walk

The story begins on a quiet street in a Sofia neighborhood. Little Veska leaves her home without her mother realizing it and goes to join the children playing in the yard. After the game ends, the girl continues on her own through the city.

During her walk, Veska meets a chimney sweep, stops by a surveying crew, watches a football match, comes across a summer fair and unwittingly finds herself taking part in a film. Her adventure also includes a dangerous incident at a construction site. Meanwhile, her parents realize that the child has disappeared, and the people from the neighborhood join the search.

At dusk, Veska returns and once again finds herself in her mother’s arms. The story of her one-day journey through the city combines a child’s spontaneity with a message of human solidarity and peace.

A Film of Several Debuts

“Point One” was Valeri Petrov’s first film screenplay. He would later establish himself as one of Bulgaria’s most significant writers for cinema, theater and literature, but his career as a screenwriter began with this color film.

The film also marked Stoyanka Mutafova’s first appearance on the big screen. The cast also included Ruzha Delcheva, Konstantin Kisimov, Georgi Kaloyanchev, Ginka Stancheva, Emilia Radeva, Tanya Masalitinova and Asen Kisimov.

One of the memorable stories from the set concerns a scene with Ginka Stancheva and Asen Kisimov, whose successive takes were not approved by director Boyan Danovski. According to an account quoted by “24 Chasa,” he told them:

“Don’t they teach you how to kiss at VITIZ?”

With its premiere, “Point One” marked a technological and artistic step forward for Bulgarian cinema. The film remains important not only as the country’s first color feature production, but also as a meeting point for artists who would later secure a lasting place in Bulgarian culture.

Sources: nationalgeographic.bg, 24plovdiv.bg, old-news.bnr.bg