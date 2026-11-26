Michael Giles, co-founder and original drummer of King Crimson, has died at the age of 84. The musician passed away on November 23, and his death was announced two days later by the record company DGM. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“His extraordinary rhythmic imagination, musical sensitivity and inventive approach to drumming were fundamental to the band’s pioneering sound,” DGM said in a tribute to Giles.

From Giles, Giles and Fripp to King Crimson

Giles began the most important chapter of his musical career in 1967, when he founded Giles, Giles and Fripp together with his brother Peter Giles and guitarist Robert Fripp. The trio released their only album, The Cheerful Insanity of Giles, Giles and Fripp, in 1968, but Peter Giles left the group later that year.

Michael Giles and Fripp continued working together with Ian McDonald, while bassist and vocalist Greg Lake and lyricist Peter Sinfield joined them. This formed the early lineup of King Crimson, which made its live debut in April 1969.

The drums behind a progressive rock classic

In October 1969, King Crimson released In the Court of the Crimson King – an album that became one of the defining works of progressive rock. It reached the Top 5 in the UK and the Top 30 in the US, while Giles’s playing became one of its distinctive elements.

His style combined powerful transitions, jazz influences, a precise sense of rhythm and the ability to follow abrupt changes in the structure of the songs. His drumming was particularly important to compositions such as 21st Century Schizoid Man, in which heavy drum figures alternate with fast and complex rhythmic changes.

After the first album, Giles left King Crimson, but performed as a session musician on the band’s second album – In the Wake of Poseidon. In 1970, he released McDonald and Giles together with Ian McDonald.

Work outside the band

Over the following decades, Giles worked with various artists, including Bryan Ferry, Kevin Ayers and Anthony Phillips. In 2002, he joined the 21st Century Schizoid Band – a group that brought together several former members of King Crimson.

His influence also reached subsequent generations of drummers. Neil Peart of Rush described him as “a very important influence” on his own development. With Giles’s death, progressive rock has lost one of the musicians who helped create its early and recognizable language.

Sources: theguardian.com, pitchfork.com