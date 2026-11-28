The tribute spectacle This Is Michael, dedicated to the music of Michael Jackson, will visit Sofia on April 2 and 3, 2027. The performances will begin at 8:00 p.m. in Hall 1 of the NDK.

Brazilian Lenny Jay – a tribute artist who has received recognition from the Jackson family – will take on the role of the King of Pop. The two-hour production will be presented by a team of 20 additional musicians and dancers who recreate iconic choreography and stage visuals from Michael Jackson’s concerts.

According to the organizers, the spectacle has attracted more than 500,000 viewers worldwide. A bTV report states that the show has already been seen by nearly one million people. The difference in the figures stems from the different ways the international audience is counted – as tickets sold and as the total number of viewers.

Lenny Jay Spoke About His Meeting with La Toya Jackson

Lenny Jay attributes the recognition he received to a performance in front of La Toya Jackson. “A few years ago, I had the opportunity to sing in front of one of his sisters – La Toya Jackson. It was an incredibly powerful experience for me because the pressure was immense. After all, I was singing in front of Michael’s own sister,” he told bTV.

After the performance, Michael Jackson’s sister told him that she was proud of him and that his performance had been incredible. “I burst into tears,” Lenny Jay shared.

Guitarist Jennifer Batten will also join the Sofia performances. She played with Michael Jackson during his world tours Bad, Dangerous and HIStory, including performing the guitar parts in songs such as “Beat It” and “Dirty Diana.”

A Second Date Was Added Following Interest in the Show

The production was initially announced for April 2, 2027, in Hall 1 of the NDK. A performance on April 3 was subsequently added. Tickets for the first date have already sold out, while seats for the second are available at prices ranging from €70 to €110.

Thus, Bulgarian audiences will see a stage production that combines live performance, dance and a visual reconstruction of Michael Jackson’s concert persona.