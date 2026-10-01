In Dakar, music is not just a sound, but a memory. It is in this tradition that Youssou N'Dour, who turns 67 on October 1, grew up. The singer, composer and producer has transformed Senegalese Mbalaxa into music recognizable far beyond West Africa, without breaking his connection with the language, rhythms and stories of his country.

N'Dour began singing in front of an audience at the age of 12. In 1979, he created the Etoile de Dakar, and two years later the group was named Super Etoile de Dakar. The group became one of the leading forces of Mbalaxa – a style that combines traditional Senegalese drums and vocal forms with influences from Cuban music, jazz, soul and pop.

From Dakar to the world charts

N'Dour's first international album, "The Lion", was released in 1989. He was already known to a part of the audience outside Africa also for his collaboration with Peter Gabriel, but the real global breakthrough came in 1994 with "7 Seconds".

The song, recorded with Neneh Cherry, made his voice one of the most recognizable in world music. It reached number one on the charts of several European countries and remains his best-known international song. In it, the two performers sing about the innocence of a newborn child who has not yet known the divisions and violence of the world.

N'Dur never considers music just as entertainment. In an interview with PBS News Hour he said: “I am a greo. The greo is the storyteller, the memory.“ According to him, his songs talk about society, about poverty, about respect for women and about the everyday problems that affect people.

“Grammy“, cinema and public role

The album “Eyes Are Open“ brought him his first “Grammy“ nomination in 1993, and “The Guide“ was nominated in 1995. The biggest musical honor came with “Egypt“ – an album dedicated to the spiritual and musical roots of Senegalese Islam. For it, N'Dour won a “Grammy“ in 2005.

In 1998, he performed the official song of the World Cup in France together with Axel Red. He also participated in the film “Amazing Grace“, and the documentary “Youssou N'Dour: Return to the Gore“ follows his journey to the roots of black music.

The musician does not stay only on the stage. In 2012, he entered the government of Senegal as Minister of Culture and Tourism. The appointment came after his active participation in the political life of the country and his attempt to join the presidential race. For a short time, he exchanged the microphone for a government position, but music remains his main language.

A voice that continues to sound

N'Dur is the winner of the Swedish “Polar“ award in 2013 and the Japanese “Premium Imperiale“ award in 2017. In 2025, he released the album “Let's light up the world“, and in 2026 he continues to publish new music, including the single “Senegal, only“.

More than four decades after the beginning of his career, his importance is not measured only by awards and hits. Youssou N'Dur remains the modern greo – the man who brings the voice of Senegal to the world and brings world music back to human memory.

Source: Reuters