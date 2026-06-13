Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and actress Helen Mirren made OBE

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has been made an OBE for services to music and charity.

The list of recipients of the King Charles III Birthday Honours was published on the UK government's website on Friday evening.

It includes the names of nearly 1,200 people - both international celebrities and ordinary Britons - who have been honoured for their service to the community. Actress Helen Mirren was honoured with the OBE for services to drama. No more than 65 Commonwealth citizens can hold this award at the same time.

The title was also awarded to Julia Donaldson, author of numerous children's books, most famously “The Gruffalo“, footballer Chloe Kelly, one of the stars of the England women's national team, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final and the decisive penalty in the Euro 2025 final, her teammates and rugby legend Kevin Sinfield.

The Order of the British Empire was established in 1917 by King George V, the great-grandfather of Charles III. There are five degrees of this award. The lowest is Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, followed by Officers of the Order, Commanders, Knights and Dame Commanders and finally Knights and Dame Grand Cross. The latter two categories automatically grant their holders knighthoods and the honorary prefixes “Sir“ (for men) and “Dame“ (for women). Traditionally, the list of recipients of state awards is published twice a year: before New Year and in June, the official birthday of the British monarch.