New aerial photos show the extent of the damage around the coastal mansion of American actor Nicolas Cage in Malibu, after a huge sinkhole opened up in front of the property in early September.

The footage shows that the area around the house is fenced off, and much of the tiled terrace has already been removed. On the exposed slope, wooden structures covered in dirt, which are believed to have been part of the foundation of the site, are visible.

Firefighters discovered the collapse in early September after being sent to the scene for a report of a suspected gas line failure. It was then discovered that part of the driveway to the home had collapsed.

The resulting hole was approximately 30 feet by 30 feet. The collapse engulfed part of a fence, a portable toilet, and a section of the adjacent street.

A huge sinkhole formed in the Malibu luxury mansion that actor Nicolas Cage bought for $10.5 million in 2024.



After the giant sinkhole, the extent of the damage to the property became apparent. pic.twitter.com/JCMzDfd63d — Mynet (@mynet) October 1, 2026

It is unclear whether the removal of the terrace is a direct result of the incident or is part of renovations that began before the collapse. Signs of construction activity were already visible on the property before the hole appeared.

Nicolas Cage, 62, bought the coastal mansion in 2024 for $10.5 million. The property is located right next to the Pacific Ocean and has direct access to a secluded beach.

Among the distinctive features of the house are a rooftop terrace with a jacuzzi, large glass walls with ocean views, several bedrooms, a professionally equipped kitchen and a garage with elevator access to the living areas.

The house was built in the 1990s by the late entrepreneur Jose Lieberman, co-founder of Liberman Broadcasting. The property remained in his family's ownership until it was sold to Nicolas Cage.

Jose Lieberman's son, Leonard Lieberman, confirmed to The New York Times in 2024 that the Hollywood actor was the new owner. According to him, the house was his father's favorite vacation spot, and after his death, the family decided to sell it because of the memories associated with it.