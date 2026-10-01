The Green Wave Eco-Festival began with a training session in Kardzhali

The 19th edition of the European Ecological Festival “Green Wave - 21st Century“ in Kardzhali began with a mock evacuation, first aid and a demonstration with a specially trained dog. The organizers are the “European Ecological Festival“ Foundation and the Kardzhali Municipality, which is hosting the event for the 14th time.

The opening took place at the House of Culture in front of students from Kardzhali schools. Among the official guests were the Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Directors, lawyer Tsvetan Tsvetanov, and Dimitar Razkalinski, Head of the “Defense and Mobilization Training Management“ Sector in the municipality of Kardzhali.

Razkalinski greeted the participants on his own behalf and on behalf of the mayor. In his speech, he emphasized the preventive role of institutions in preventing fires and floods, which can lead to environmental disasters. Tsvetan Tsvetanov thanked the municipality for the joint work and noted that Kardzhali is hosting the festival for the 14th time.

Training situation with fire and gassing

Students and citizens watched educational films dedicated to actions in case of fire and in a radioactive situation. The practical part was held at the Primary School “St. St. Cyril and Methodius“ with the participation of students and teachers, representatives of the Bulgarian Red Cross, the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Protection of the Population“ and the Emergency Medical Center.

In the simulated “gassing and fire“ students were evacuated, and the injured person was taken out by themselves. Firefighters rescued a school employee who was on the fourth floor using a fire escape.

The demonstration to catch the “malicious arsonist“ caused the strongest reactions. Police officers and a specially trained dog participated in it. Among the spectators were Deputy Mayor Daniel Delchev and Regional Governor Biser Nikolov.

The festival continues with two presentations

The next part of the program includes two presentations. One is dedicated to the protection of personal privacy, and the other examines the actions of the population in the event of fire and flood.

Sources: kardjali.bg