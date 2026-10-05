Kim Kardashian has more nannies than children

Kim Kardashian has four children, but five babysitters take turns taking care of them. Usually one of them is on shift, the reality star said in an interview with “Times“, quoted by TMZ. So there are more babysitters in her rotation than children.

Despite the professional help, Kardashian says that she strives to be a part of her children's daily lives. She takes them to and from school every day, and in the evening the family eats together. According to her, reading books before bed is also a daily ritual.

“I think I'm a moderately strict parent. I'm extremely patient and loving. I still let one of the children sleep in my bed when they want. "I read books with the kids every night," Kardashian says.

The kids decide for themselves whether to be on the reality series

Kardashian also spoke about her children's presence on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." According to her, each of them only participates within the framework of what they feel comfortable with. Younger children may be around during filming, but are not included in storylines.

“Each child does what they feel comfortable with. My younger children come when I'm filming, but they're not really involved in the storylines,“ she says.

Риалити звездата признава, че се тревожи за ефекта на известността върху децата си. Тя има четири деца от брака си с Кание Уест, с когото се раздели след продължителен конфликт и последвал развод.

В същото интервю Кардашиян казва, че е била необвързана в продължение на пет години след раздялата. „Можех да се съсредоточа върху децата и проектите, в които наистина исках да участвам. Не изпитвах никаква спешност“, заявява тя.

Източник: TMZ