Raya Peeva showed first photos of her daughter Lea. The actress shared the shots in an emotional post on Instagram after a special holiday, at which the little girl was surrounded by her closest friends.

“There are days after which your soul is so full that words are not enough“, Peeva wrote. She thanked for the love, warm words and wishes for little Lea, emphasizing that the women from her close circle now have a special place in her daughter's life.

The actress also shared that this holiday has made her appreciate the people around her. According to her, her wealth is not in material things, but in the women she loves and who already love her girl. She described the shared experience as the most beautiful circle with which she could share Lea's first holiday.

Рая Пеева и Явор Бахаров съобщиха на 1 август, че са станали родители на дъщеричка. При появата на детето актрисата благодари на д-р Гергана Коларова, проследила бременността ѝ, както и на д-р Гунев и медицинския екип на болница „Майчин дом“.

Тогава Пеева се обърна и към своя партньор, с когото са заедно от 10 години. Тя написа, че след дългия им съвместен път една от най-големите им мечти се е сбъднала и че с раждането на дъщеря им започва най-хубавата част от живота им.

Източник: Пловдив24