When Brian Johnson auditioned for AC/DC in March 1980, the band was looking for more than just a new vocalist. After the death of Bon Scott, the musicians had to decide whether they could continue at all. The answer came in the form of the voice of the British singer, who turns 79 today.

Johnson was born on October 5, 1947 in Dunston, England. Before joining AC/DC, he was the vocalist of the band Geordie, with whom he gained fame in the UK. It was during this period that his connection with AC/DC began - Bon Scott had heard his performances and appreciated his stage presence.

„Back in Black“ changes everything

After the audition in London, Johnson got Scott's place. Just a few months later, AC/DC recorded “Back in Black“ - an album that has become one of the most recognizable in the history of rock music.

It contains songs such as “Hells Bells“, “You Shook Me All Night Long“ and “Back in Black“. The album was conceived as a tribute to the late Bon Scott, but at the same time marked the beginning of a new era for the group. Johnson also participated in the creation of the lyrics for several of the compositions.

In an interview with “Forbes“ he recalls with his characteristic sense of humor the years that followed the global success:

“I'm 75 years old and I'm still alive! I did it!“

The phrase also describes his extraordinary career - from small clubs with Geordie to stadiums where AC/DC played in front of tens of thousands of people.

Hiatus due to hearing and return to the stage

In 2016, Johnson was forced to stop his concert appearances with AC/DC due to the risk of serious hearing loss. At the time, he emphasized that he did not intend to give up music and would continue to record in the studio.

After treatment and adaptation to the hearing problem, the singer returned to the stage with the band in 2023 at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California. Since then, Johnson has been at the helm of AC/DC again for major concert appearances.

In 2026, the band continues the Power Up tour. On October 2, AC/DC played MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the tour's shows once again put Johnson in front of an audience.

Brian Johnson remains the voice of the album that changed AC/DC's destiny. Four decades after the release of Back in Black, his signature scream remains one of the sounds that rock music is known for.

Sources: Forbes, Louder Sound