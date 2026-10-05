Steffi Graf and Agassi live in a 8,000-square-foot mansion near Las Vegas (PHOTO)

There is a place in Las Vegas that seems further from the neon signs and the bustling Strip than the city's name suggests. In Summerlin, in the western part of the valley, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have chosen a home for their family - a residence described in publications about star properties with an area of about 8,000 square meters.

The property is located in an area with large houses, guarded complexes and views of the mountains. According to the descriptions, the home has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Added to these are a home gym, a large pool and a private tennis court - details that make professional sports part of the daily environment of two of the most successful tennis players in history.

Лас Вегас печели пред Ню Йорк и Сан Франциско

Изборът на града е свързан най-вече с Андре Агаси. Той е роден и израснал в Лас Вегас, където започва пътят му в тениса. През 2011 г. пред „Лас Вегас Ривю-Джърнъл“ Агаси разказва, че с Граф са обсъждали Ню Йорк, Сан Франциско и родния му град като възможни места за постоянно установяване.

„Не се поколебахме изобщо“, казва Агаси за решението да изберат Лас Вегас.

The city thus remains not only his home, but also the place where they raised their children. Agassi and Graf married in October 2001 in a small ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple has a son, Jaden Gill, and a daughter, Jazz.

The tennis court is part of the family's history

The private court in Summerlin also has symbolic significance. Agassi finished his career with eight Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal. Graf has 22 Grand Slam titles, and in 1988 he achieved the calendar Golden Slam - winning all four majors and the Olympic title in one year.

The family has also been linked to another property in Las Vegas. In 2021, a house in Spanish Hills Estates was listed for sale for $2.39 million. The property is about 425 square meters, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The yard has a pool, spa and a professional tennis court.

According to the listing, this is where Agassi trained during his professional career. The house was built in 1993 and was put on the market in 2021.

Steffi Graf retired from professional tennis in 1999. After that, the two focused a significant part of their time on their family and charitable initiatives. Agassi supports educational projects for children and youth in Las Vegas, including the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy.

Source: marica.bg