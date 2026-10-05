Recipe of the day: Sauerkraut with red beets ready in 5 to 7 days

Required products:

2 kilograms of cabbage;

350 grams of red beets;

8 cloves of garlic;

1.5 liters of water;

45 grams of sea salt;

3 bay leaves;

1 teaspoon of black peppercorns;

4 grains of allspice.

Method of preparation:

The outer damaged leaves of the cabbage are removed, then the cabbage is washed and cut into large crescents or thick slices. The leaves should remain gathered around the cob so that they do not fall apart during fermentation. The beets are peeled and cut into slices or crescents, and the larger garlic cloves can be separated.

In a clean glass jar or deep container, first place some of the beets, garlic and spices. Arrange the cabbage on top, adding more beets and garlic between the pieces. Arrange the vegetables tightly, but do not press them excessively.

Stir the water and salt until the salt is completely dissolved. Pour the brine over the vegetables until it covers them completely. Place a small plate, glass weight or clean bag filled with brine on top to keep the cabbage submerged.

Leave the container at room temperature for 5 to 7 days. Every day, the vegetables are checked and, if necessary, returned to the liquid. If foam forms, it is removed with a clean spoon.

When the taste becomes pleasantly sour, the cabbage is moved to the refrigerator or a cold place. It is always stored in brine and lasts about 2 to 3 weeks. When serving, the slices are lightly drained and can be sprinkled with fresh parsley.

Source: Gotvach.bg