20 Years Without Steve Irwin: World Honors Crocodile Hunter

Today, September 4, 2026, the world marks exactly 20 years since the tragic loss of the world-renowned environmentalist and television star Steve Irwin, known worldwide as Crocodile Hunter. The legendary Australian died on this day in 2006 at the age of 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while taking underwater photos near the Great Barrier Reef. His family - his wife Terri and his now-grown children Bindi and Robert - posted touching memories on social media that quickly went viral.

In an emotional post, his 28-year-old daughter Bindi Irwin called her father a “superhero” and said his true legacy was not just wildlife conservation, but pure love for the planet and people. She also revealed that her 5-year-old daughter watches Steve's documentaries every morning and feels a strong connection to her "grandpa crocodile" despite never having met him.

His son Robert Irwin, who is now 22 and successfully continuing his father's work, marked the anniversary with an archive photo from his baby years, accompanied by the words: "Your legacy is eternal." Long-time producer and close friend of the star, John Stainton, also joined in the memorable media publications, sharing how deep the mark left by Steve remains.

Today, the Irwin family continues to actively develop the activities of the famous Australian zoo "Australia Zoo" and the "Wildlife Warriors" foundation. Their tireless work proves that the cause of protecting endangered species remains alive and continues to inspire millions of people around the world two decades after the sudden death of the iconic naturalist.