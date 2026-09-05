French Mayor Bans Tiger Mosquitoes

The French town of Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert has made international news after its mayor, Olivier Joly, signed an unusual municipal decree. The document officially bans the flights of tiger mosquitoes over the entire territory of the municipality “day and night”. The text humorously states that any insect that violates the air ban by “low or circular flights“ will face criminal prosecution.

Although the decree may seem like a joke, the mayor explained to the media that it is an extremely serious public health problem. The administration's goal is to attract public attention and activate the local population in the fight against dangerous insects. The Asian Tiger Mosquito (Aedes albopictus) is a vector of tropical diseases such as dengue, zika and chikungunya. Due to climate change and rising temperatures, the species is now widespread throughout France and Central Europe.

Strict measures for residents and investments in environmental protection

In addition to the symbolic ban on mosquitoes themselves, the rules also impose very real obligations on the town's nearly 15,000 residents. They must remove all sources of stagnant water on their properties - including flowerpots, buckets and uncovered swimming pools. Since the tiger mosquito spends its life within a radius of just 150 meters from where it hatched, prevention in yards is key.

The municipality has allocated a budget of 45,000 euros to deal with the invasion. The money is being invested in buying special insect traps, as well as in installing bat houses and swallow nests, which are natural enemies of mosquitoes.

So far, as the mayor himself confirmed to AFP, no mosquitoes have been arrested or fined, but the campaign is already yielding results in raising awareness among citizens.