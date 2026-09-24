Hande Ercel attracted attention with a white corset dress PHOTO

Hande Ercel appeared at the Vogue World Milano 2026 show in Milan in a white corset dress with a deep neckline and cuts in the thigh area. The actress shared photos from the event on Instagram, reported „Gazeta.Ru“.

She added a stole and earrings to her look. Her hair was straightened, and her makeup was in an evening style. Her appearance also attracted attention because Ercel had not posted any of her photos on social media for a long time.

The role that made her popular

Hande Ercel is best known for her role as Eda Yildiz in the Turkish series “Knock on My Door“, where she starred alongside Kerem Bursin. She has also starred in “The Lark“, “Love Knows No Words“, “The Ring“, “The Black Pearl“ and “Completely Different“.

The actress's personal life is also often in the focus of the audience. In August 2025, information emerged about her separation from Hakan Sabanci. Previously, in March 2022, it became known about the end of her relationship with Kerem Bursin.

Before her appearance in Milan, Ercel was also spotted in public wearing a minidress described as “paper“.

Sources: Gazeta.Ru