Petya Dikova showed a big change on air

The host of the show “COOL...T“ Petya Dikova surprised bTV viewers with a visible change in her appearance. The TV host appeared on air with a much lighter hair color than usual. She boldly became a blonde at the beginning of the fall season.

The change could hardly go unnoticed. Pippi, who in recent years has relied mainly on chestnut or dark blonde shades, this time has completely switched to blonde. Her hair was styled in large, freely falling waves, which further emphasized the new color and gave a more ethereal appearance.

It is striking that Sasho Dikov's daughter decided not to dye her eyebrows, which are the only reminder that she is a natural brunette.