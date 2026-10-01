"Tsar Samuil: The Return" - BNT with an extraordinary live program

On October 3, Saturday, the Bulgarian National Television will cover the welcoming of the mortal remains of the Bulgarian ruler with a special extraordinary program „Tsar Samuil: The Return“. The public television teams will follow all the moments on the way from Thessaloniki to Sofia and will give viewers the opportunity to be part of the history that is happening before our eyes.

The special program begins at 08:00 with the program „The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“. Immediately after it, the BNT broadcast continues with a special studio with host Adelina Radeva, which will follow the development of events until the afternoon hours. From 12:00 p.m. viewers will be able to watch a special broadcast of news "Around the World and at Home" from the center of Sofia.

The thematic program "Tsar Samuil: The Return" will present not only the event in real time, but also the story behind it - the personality of Tsar Samuil, the time in which he lived and his place in Bulgarian historical memory. Guests in the studio will be historians, archaeologists, journalists, and BNT reporting teams will broadcast from all key places along the return route.

Viewers will see documentary footage and testimonies that complement the historical narrative of Tsar Samuil and his era.

With its special program, BNT will give viewers of public television the opportunity to follow in real time an event of important historical and social importance after the interstate agreement reached by Bulgaria and Greece.