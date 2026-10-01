Participant in "Get Rich" uses a joker on the first question (VIDEO)

Event organizer Hristina Krasimirova started her game on "Get Rich" in a way that has not been seen for a long time. The participant could not remember that Mihail Bilalov was the host of the show from 2018 to 2024 and on the first question she had to use the most suitable joker for the purpose "Help from the host" Niki Kanchev.

The 100 euro question was: "Which actor was the main host of "Get Rich" from 2018 to 2024?“, and among the possible answers were Zahari Baharov, Mihail Bilalov, Deyan Donkov and Johnny Depp.

Kristina quickly ruled out Deyan Donkov and Hollywood star Johnny Depp, but remained in serious hesitation between Zahari Baharov and Mihail Bilalov.

The situation caused the reaction of the current host Niki Kanchev, who tried to direct her to the correct answer. He even recalled her participation in the series “Undercover“, but this did not help much, since both Baharov and Bilalov have roles in the production. "The gentleman was sitting on the chair here!", exclaimed the emblem of "Get Rich".

In the end, Hristina used "Help from the host" to get an answer to a question specifically about the previous host of the show. Niki Kanchev suggested to her Mihail Bilalov and so she continued forward.

After the unusual start, Hristina went through the next easy questions relatively calmly. She knew that the Argirov brothers' song had a "lilac scent", she recognized the phrase "separating the wheat from the chaff", as well as the famous pedestrian walkway from the cover of The Beatles' album "Abbey Road".

The participant reached the 300 euro question, related to the name of the vegetable celery in Bulgaria, after which her game became significantly more difficult.

It was very difficult for her to answer the 500 euro question "Which energy is obtained from a non-renewable source?" - water, solar, nuclear or wind. It came to very painful and difficult to listen to reasoning. Hristina used two more jokers - – – "50:50" and "Plus one". The correct answer was natural nuclear energy.

That's how she got to the seventh question for 750 euros: "The free movement of what in European terminology is understood as the "fifth freedom"? The possible answers were capital, scientific research, goods and services, and people. This question turned out to be the end of her participation. Hristina answered "people", not "scientific research" and left the game with 300 euros.

Her game caused a storm of reactions on the Internet. Thousands of comments poured in on the show's Facebook page, some more colorful and critical. "Apparently, those who do the casting for The Bachelor have also started working for Get Rich", says one of them.