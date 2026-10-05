Taylor Swift Surprises Dakota Johnson on 'Saturday Night Live' (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live“ to support Dakota Johnson during her opening monologue. The singer joined the actress on Oct. 3, and the two made their friendship the center of a brief comedic dialogue.

“I have a lot of good friends. They don't judge me and they really support me“, Johnson said, before introducing Swift as her “literal therapist“. The singer immediately countered: “I am not your therapist“. She then jokingly described Johnson's visits to her home.

“Once a week you come home with an empty bottle of wine and ask me if I want some,“ Swift said. According to her, the actress sits down on the couch and starts sharing personal stories, and she occasionally responds with, “This is crazy“.

Jokes about relationships and “Pedialyte“

The conversation continued with Swift saying that it was getting late and she needed to go to bed. Johnson responded with “Sleep over! Hurray!,“ and Swift added that he then gave her “Pedialyte“ as her security escorted her home.

In her opening monologue, Johnson also joked about her past relationships with musicians Chris Martin and Role Model. The actress and Swift are longtime friends, and recently worked together on Swift's music video for “Patient Zero“. It was this closeness that was the basis for the singer's surprise inclusion on the show.

Source: eonline.com