Melania Trump has warned her 20-year-old son Barron to be careful in the world of dating. She revealed her advice in the first episode of the new documentary series „Melania: The Series,“ streaming on Prime Video.

„I always say that the world out there is dangerous and that he needs to be careful,“ the first lady says while discussing her son’s personal life. The subject is raised by director Brett Ratner, who tells her that the daughters of some of his friends are in love with Barron and even want to attend New York University to be close to him.

Melania Trump does not specify whether Barron is in a relationship. The personal life of the 20-year-old student remains largely out of the public eye, despite the interest in him as the son of President Donald Trump.

„I will always be there for him“

In the series, Melania describes her relationship with Barron as being based on open communication. „I will always be there for him. I am and always will be. He knows that he is my priority and always will be my priority,“ she says.

Barron is studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business. In recent years, he has gradually begun appearing more often at public events, but his parents continue to keep his personal life away from the media.

The new details about the relationship between Melania and Barron are part of the two-part production, released on Prime Video on November 20, 2026. The project follows the film „Melania,“ released in January, and includes previously unseen footage. It is directed by Brett Ratner.

Barron and his role in Donald Trump’s campaign

The documentary series also addresses Barron’s influence on his father’s political communications. According to Melania’s account, he advised Donald Trump to appear on podcasts and online shows popular among young voters and male audiences.

Barron has also attended public events since Donald Trump’s return to the White House. He attended a UFC event and was present for the State of the Union address in February 2026.

Despite his increased visibility, Melania Trump draws a line between the family’s public role and her son’s personal life. Her message in the series is brief: Barron needs to be careful, but he knows he can count on her.

Sources: dailymail.com, thedailybeast.com, indiatoday.in