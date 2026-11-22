The sodium cloud around Jupiter’s moon Europa has remained remarkably stable for more than two decades, despite the variable plasma environment around the giant planet. New observations show that the sodium likely originates from Europa itself and is linked to salts on the surface and in the presumed ocean beneath its icy crust.

The study was led by Boston University and published in the journal Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics. The team used the HIRES high-resolution spectrometer at the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii to track the faint glow of sodium around the moon.

The cloud extends for dozens of radii

The sodium cloud is distributed across a distance of up to 30 Europa radii and is elongated in an east-west direction. The researchers compared observations made when the moon was in different positions within Jupiter’s magnetosphere to determine whether activity from the planet or from the neighboring moon Io changes the amount of sodium.

Io is the most volcanically active body in the Solar System and ejects sodium and other substances into the space around Jupiter. The data on Europa, however, show no correlation linking the sodium cloud to changes in Io’s volcanic activity.

A clue to the ocean beneath the ice

“What we are observing originates from Europa’s salty water, not from Io’s volcanoes,” says study co-author Carl Schmidt.

According to lead author Emma Lovett, Europa’s atmosphere provides an opportunity to study a world that scientists cannot reach directly. “We do not know much about Europa’s hidden ocean and icy surface, but its atmosphere gives us an opportunity to learn more about this world, which potentially provides conditions for the emergence of life,” she says.

Sodium is of interest because it may be part of sodium chloride, a compound known as table salt. Surface observations have already shown the presence of salts on Europa, and scientists believe that some of them may be transported from the subsurface ocean to the icy crust and then enter the moon’s tenuous atmosphere.

The results are not a direct measurement of the ocean and do not, on their own, prove the existence of life. They provide a more complete picture of the movement of materials between Europa’s interior, icy surface and surrounding space.

Magnesium is also being sought

The team’s next step is to determine whether Europa’s atmosphere contains magnesium, another possible component of the salts in the ocean. The researchers are using the Hubble Space Telescope in the search, after magnesium was suspected on the surface but has still not been confirmed in the moon’s atmosphere.

Europa remains among the main targets in the search for potentially habitable environments beyond Earth because of the combination of a subsurface ocean, an icy shell and complex surface chemistry.

Sources: bta.bg, phys.org