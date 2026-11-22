Russian MMA fighter Amir Aliev was detained in Paris immediately after his victory at the ARES 45 tournament. The 27-year-old athlete was taken away from the Adidas Arena on the evening of November 20 and placed in police custody over a complaint of alleged rape in Montreuil, Le Parisien reports.

Police intervened at around 10:30 p.m., after Aliev had finished his bout against Brazilian fighter Matheus Malta. The Russian won the fight by unanimous decision, after which he was taken to the police station in Montreuil, in the Seine-Saint-Denis department. According to the published information, he did not resist arrest.

The complaint concerns alleged events in Montreuil

The investigation began following a rape complaint, with the alleged offense having taken place several days before the tournament in Montreuil. Details about the circumstances, the person who filed the complaint and the evidence in the case have not been made public.

The Bobigny prosecutor's office confirmed to Le Parisien that the police custody “should be extended” on the evening of November 21 so that investigative work could continue. As of November 22, there was no public confirmation as to whether Aliev had been released, whether he had been brought before a judicial magistrate or whether formal charges had been filed against him.

Aliev represents France

Aliev was born in Grozny, but represents France in his professional bouts. At ARES 45, he competed on the preliminary card of the event held in Paris on November 20. The tournament was organized at the Adidas Arena, while the main event pitted Baisangur Chamsoudinov, known as Baki, against Jordan Zebo.

Detention following a complaint does not mean that guilt has been established. Until a decision is reached by the French judicial authorities, Aliev is presumed innocent. There is also no information about a public statement from the fighter himself or his representative regarding the case.

Sources: mma.metaratings.ru, jeanmarcmorandini.com, mma-officiel.com