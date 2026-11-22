Did Radu offer Nikolleta Krasteva money to lose a battle? This is one of the questions put to the winner in the new episode of the “After the Games Podcast,” where she appears alongside her partner from the star tournament, Martin Kanev. The episode’s public announcement specifies that Nikolleta comments on the rumor, but her exact response has not been published.

The topic is addressed directly in the video description: “Did Radu try to bribe Nikolleta?“ The conversation thus draws a line between an actual financial offer and a joke between contestants. At this point, there is no confirmed information that a genuine attempt at bribery took place.

Martin and Nikolleta’s victory

Martin Kanev and Nikolleta Krasteva are the first star champions of “Games of the Will.” The two won the final of the LactoFlor tournament – “Battle of the Stars” against Vanya Zapryanova and Svetlin Mitev and shared a €20,000 prize. Their opponents took the lead at the final logic-based element but made a mistake shortly before the finish.

For Nikolleta, the success also has historic significance, as she became the first woman to win “Games of the Will.” In the conversation, the two champions look back at the decisive battle, the tension away from the Arena and the support they received from other contestants.

More topics in the episode

Martin talks about his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Elena, while Nikolleta shares details about her personal life. The guests also discuss the romantic stories in the reality show’s eighth season, as well as the performances of the other contestants.

The episode of the “After the Games Podcast” has been published on Vbox7 and is also available on Nova Play and YouTube.