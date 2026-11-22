When British police sent a blood sample from 17-year-old Richard Buckland to the laboratory of geneticist Alec Jeffreys in 1986, they expected the new technology to confirm his guilt. The result did the opposite: his DNA profile did not match the biological material found in connection with two murders in Leicestershire. Thus, the first use of DNA profiling in a criminal investigation became a case of proven innocence, rather than one of established guilt.

The story began in 1983, when 15-year-old Lynda Mann was attacked and killed while walking home along a path near the village of Narborough. Three years later, Dawn Ashworth was found dead near another path in nearby Enderby. In both crimes, the location appeared to be familiar only to a local person, while the similar modus operandi led police to believe that the same perpetrator was probably responsible.

At the time, forensic investigators had only limited biological tests at their disposal. Tests showed that the man they were looking for had blood type A, secreted certain substances in his bodily fluids and carried a specific variant of the PGM enzyme. The combination narrowed the field to approximately 10 percent of men, but was not sufficient to identify a specific individual.

The Confession That Did Not Hold Up to DNA Analysis

After Dawn's murder, police focused their attention on Buckland, who had been seen in the area. He confessed to the crime during questioning but denied killing Lynda Mann. Investigators sought a way to link the young man to both murders. It was then that Leicestershire police chief David Baker learned about Jeffreys' work and proposed applying it to the case.

The method described by Jeffreys and his colleagues in the journal Nature in 1985 made it possible to compare highly variable sections of human DNA. The research showed that genetic material could be extracted from old blood and semen stains, including from evidence that had been stored for years.

Samples from the crime scenes and Buckland's blood were analyzed in Jeffreys' laboratory. The results showed that his genetic profile did not match the profile of the man who had left traces at both crime scenes. On November 21, 1986, Buckland was released.

The Technology Also Identifies the Real Perpetrator

“This was the beginning of forensic DNA practice,” Alec Jeffreys later said.

After Buckland's release, police organized a large-scale screening of around 5,000 local men. The real perpetrator, Colin Pitchfork, tried to avoid the testing by asking an acquaintance to provide a blood sample in his place. The deception was uncovered, and DNA analysis linked Pitchfork to the biological material from the crime scenes. He was later convicted of the murders of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth.

The case demonstrated from the outset the dual role of DNA evidence: it can link a person to a crime, but it can also exclude a suspect, regardless of a confession or the police's initial theory. As of April 14, 2026, the American organization Innocence Project reported 205 of its clients exonerated with the help of DNA analysis.

Sources: bigthink.com, nature.com