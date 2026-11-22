Imagine a distant star whose blinding light is suddenly hidden by a precisely positioned space screen. In the darkness around it, a barely perceptible point remains — an Earth-sized planet. This type of observation lies at the heart of NASA’s future Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO) mission.

The telescope is still in development, but its goal is unprecedented: to become the first space observatory designed specifically to search for signs of life on planets beyond the Solar System. The project is the leading recommendation for a major space mission in the National Academies of Sciences’ Astro2020 decadal survey. NASA is already funding preliminary scientific studies and technology development for it.

How a planet hidden in a star’s light will be seen

HWO will observe in the ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared ranges. Its most important instrument will be a coronagraph — a system that blocks the star’s light so that the telescope can detect the much fainter glow of a planet orbiting it.

This is crucial because an Earth-like planet is almost invisible next to its star. Current space telescopes can study the atmospheres of some exoplanets, but they cannot reliably distinguish an Earth-like world from its bright star when the planet is in an orbit similar to Earth’s.

The planned primary segmented-mirror telescope will have a diameter of between 6 and 6.5 meters — approximately comparable to the mirror of the “James Webb.” According to astrophysicist Ethan Siegel’s analysis, the current concept could enable the direct imaging of around 20–30 Earth-like planets. With a larger telescope, that number could rise to approximately 100.

Not every atmosphere is evidence of life

The image alone will not be sufficient. Scientists will analyze the spectrum of light reflected by the planet to determine which gases are present in its atmosphere. Of particular interest are combinations of substances that would be difficult to maintain simultaneously without a constant source — for example, biological activity.

This will not automatically mean that life has been discovered. Chemical processes unrelated to biology can also create misleading signals. That is why repeated observations, comparisons with atmospheric models and the elimination of non-biological explanations will be necessary.

Under the current concept, the observatory will be able to study Earth-like planets around stars at distances of up to approximately 14 light-years. Dozens of star systems are located in this relatively small cosmic neighborhood, but it is not known how many of them have planets of suitable sizes and in suitable orbits.

The road to the telescope is only just beginning

NASA is developing HWO as the next major astrophysics mission after the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. In January 2026, the agency selected proposals from companies to develop technologies related to the direct imaging of Earth-like planets and the analysis of their atmospheres. “We will act with urgency and accelerate the timelines as much as possible so that these discoveries can reach the world,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

One of the challenges is the required precision. To see a planet like Earth around a star like the Sun, the coronagraph must suppress the star’s light to approximately one ten-billionth of its original brightness. Engineers are also studying the possibility of servicing the telescope robotically at the L2 point, about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

There is no exact launch date. Analyses place the possible launch in the late 2030s or early 2040s. If the project achieves its planned capabilities, it will not provide an image of extraterrestrial beings, but something more important to science — measurable data showing that processes are occurring on a distant world that are difficult to explain without life.

Sources: bigthink.com, space.com