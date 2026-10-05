Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Lewis Hamilton for the first time

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she took a few years to emotionally recover after her split from Kanye West before she was ready for a new serious relationship. The 45-year-old reality TV star has opened up about her relationship with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton for the first time.

In an interview with The Times' Style Magazine, the Skims founder said that after her split from rapper Kanye West in 2021, she had basically spent about five years alone, except for her brief relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson.

„It was great. "I was able to focus on my kids and the projects I really wanted to do," says Kim Kardashian.

She says she didn't feel the need to rush into a new relationship during that time.

"I wasn't really in a hurry. I didn't feel empty." I felt like I needed this time“, explains the reality star.

Kim Kardashian admits that after her difficult divorce from Kanye West, she wanted to recover and focus on herself first. The two have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

„I wasn't ready to open up to anyone. I didn't even think about it. "The universe works in your favor when you just let it," she says.

Kim Kardashian and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton have known each other since 2014, but their relationship took on a romantic nature much later - at the beginning of this year.

The two made one of their most talked about public appearances in February when they attended the Super Bowl together. Since then, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, although they occasionally share moments together on social media.

In July, Lewis Hamilton posted photos from a family vacation in which the two showed off their closeness, accompanying the shots with the message: “Keep your loved ones close“.

A month later, the pilot also shared photos from their meetings with the words “Rest, recover, recharge“. Kim Kardashian herself also posted a joint photo with Hamilton, in which the two pose in an embrace in front of a mirror.

Before her relationship with Lewis Hamilton, the TV star had a nine-month relationship with American comedian Pete Davidson. The two began dating after her split from Kanye West and ended their relationship in 2022.

Pete Davidson recently opened up about his time as a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In an interview with Variety, the 32-year-old comedian admitted that the publicity surrounding the family can be difficult for someone who isn't prepared for it. However, Davidson said he continues to respect Kim Kardashian and the way her family handles the immense media attention as part of their lives.