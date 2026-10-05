Andrea Banda Banda stopped taking pills and alcohol, started exercising

Andrea Banda Banda decided on a dramatic change and lived a particularly healthy life. The influencer shared that she stopped taking sleeping pills, almost completely limited alcohol and relies on training, more order in her daily life and nutritional supplements.

However, the change is not without difficulties. Andrea admits that there are still nights when she sleeps only 4-5 hours, but there are now periods with normal sleep. “I feel good in general“, she shares, quoted by Maritsa.

Behind the decision stands a long-standing battle with insomnia, anxiety and mental exhaustion. During the worst periods, sleep problems seriously affected her work, concentration and mood.

Earlier this year, her condition worsened again and she sought help from a specialist. After a change in therapy, she managed to get her sleep back, but the medication also led to a noticeable change in her figure, which even sparked speculation that she was pregnant.

Now André Banda Banda is determined to take a different direction – she trains three times a week, hardly drinks alcohol and tries to bring more discipline both to her daily life and to her thoughts.

However, the influencer herself emphasizes that she would not give advice to other people about sleep medication, since the causes of insomnia are different for each person.