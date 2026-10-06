Romain Gavras' new film "Sacrifice" was filmed in Bulgaria, Greece and Iceland (TRAILER)

The Prohodna Cave near Karlukovo, known as the "Eyes of God", appears in the trailer for Romain Gavras' new film "Sacrifice". Some of the scenes in the international production were filmed in Bulgaria, and the film was presented in Athens.

The Greek premiere took place at the "Stegi" cultural center of the "Onassis" Foundation. “Sacrifice“ is the first English-language feature film by the French director of Greek origin.

Shooting in caves and on volcanic terrains

The production was shot on location in Greece, Bulgaria and Iceland. The shooting period lasted ten weeks and included work in caves and on volcanic terrains.

In Bulgaria, some publications have identified the Prohodna cave near Karlukovo as one of the locations in the film. It is also visible in the published trailer. Among the Greek filming locations are a marble quarry in Northern Greece, in the Drama region, as well as areas near Lavrio and the island of Santorini.

A story about hostages and a climate catastrophe

“Sacrifice“ is a satirical action-adventure. The plot revolves around a charity event that is invaded by a radicalized group of eco-extremists. They take hostage some of the attendees, including influential and wealthy individuals.

The group's motive is related to the belief that through sacrifice, an impending climate catastrophe can be prevented. Thus, the cave and volcanic landscapes become part of a story in which ecological radicalism and belief in an apocalyptic prophecy drive the actions of the characters.

Star cast

The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, Vincent Cassel, Salma Hayek, John Malkovich and Charlie X-CX.

The production was presented at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, before its Greek premiere in Athens.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg