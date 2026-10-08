18-year-old Nahla Aubry defended her mother Halle Berry in a declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The reason is Olivier Martinez's accusations that the actress physically abused their 13-year-old son, Macio.

“I have never seen my mother hit, slap, choke, grab or in any way physically harm Macio“, Nahla states in the document, which Page Six has.

Nahla, who Berry has with her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry, indicates that she lived with her half-brother Macio for most of his life. Before moving from California to Massachusetts for college, she divided her time between her mother's and her father's homes.

She describes Halle Berry as a “loving and devoted parent“ who can be strict when necessary, but is also warm, supportive and actively involved in their children's lives. “She attended his games, took him to training and tournaments, and championed his educational interests“, Nahla wrote.

According to her, her mother always made time for her children, supported them in difficult times, and insisted that they follow the rules and treat others with respect.

Nahla also denies the claim that Halle Berry made racially charged comments to her son. She points out that all three children are of mixed descent and that their mother taught them to accept their identities, value differences, and respect people from all backgrounds.

Halle Berry denies Olivier Martinez's accusations

Olivier Martinez claims that on September 26, a conflict arose between his ex-wife and Macio, which began while the boy playing virtual reality. According to the indictment, the actress grabbed her son by the neck and choked him.

Halle Berry's ex-husband also claims that there were previous instances in which she used physical force against the child, as well as that she made racially charged remarks. He requested sole custody of Macio.

A judge temporarily granted primary custody to Martinez and limited the star's visits with her son to two days during the week and on the weekend. The next court hearing is scheduled for October 16.

The actress's lawyer Marina Beck denied the charges. "There is overwhelming evidence, including multiple court orders, that Olivier Martinez has repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions for their minor son," Beck told Page Six.

Halle Berry is asking the court to reinstate the joint custody agreement. She claims Martinez's attempts to turn Macio against her have affected their relationship.

Nahla says she last spoke to her brother on Sept. 29, when the actress was driving him to school. She says he sounded happy and didn't seem upset. She says she wants to contact him, but she's not sure what she's allowed to do, according to court documents.