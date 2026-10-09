Wladimir Klitschko has been granted a California court's authority to protect the estate that his 11-year-old daughter Kaia inherits from her mother - actress Hayden Panettiere. Judge Stephanie Santoro appointed him as temporary guardian of the child's estate until a permanent administrator is appointed.

Klitschko filed the emergency petition on September 24. It states that parts of Panettiere's property were seized by federal authorities investigating her death. According to court documents, an unnamed person outside the family also gained access to the actress's belongings and attempted to sell some of her jewelry at a pawn shop.

Klitschko's lawyer, Diane Park, told the court that the situation is “urgent and necessary” because there is a risk that some of the property will be lost, damaged or sold before a permanent representative of the estate is appointed. She also said that Panettiere's tax returns are due this month.

Klitschko and his daughter participated remotely

Wladimir Klitschko and Kaia joined the hearing in Los Angeles County via videoconference. During the brief hearing, the two introduced themselves without making any further statements.

The documents also note that before Panettiere's death, she and Klitschko hired security for her home after an unnamed person broke into her home. The request expresses concern that the same person may continue to misappropriate her belongings. The actress's mother, Leslie Vogel, has filed a statement supporting Klitschko's appointment as guardian.

Panetier leaves her daughter as sole heir

Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in the TV series “Heroes“ and “Nashville“, was found dead on August 16 in an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. She died at the age of 36, five days before her birthday.

The medical examiner's report determined the death to be an accidental overdose of multiple substances, including fentanyl. Federal authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Panetiere and Klitschko began dating in 2009 and became engaged in 2013. Their daughter Kaia was born in 2014. She has lived with her father since the age of two, and Klitschko has had full custody of her for most of her life.