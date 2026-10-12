Surprise: Old onion removes limescale from kitchen faucet

White marks on kitchen faucets often appear even with regular cleaning. The reason is the limescale in the water, which remains on the surface after it evaporates and gradually forms hard deposits. To remove them, an unusual home trick has been suggested with a product that is usually already in every kitchen.

According to Maison & Travaux, onions contain natural sulfur compounds and acids that can help soften the limescale. The deposits are then removed more easily without using strong cleaning agents. UNIAN also presents the method as a way to clean white marks around the faucet.

How to use onions

The onion is cut in half. The cut part is rubbed directly on the faucet, paying special attention to the areas with the most visible deposits. The onion juice should cover the limescale, then it is not rinsed off immediately.

Wait about 10-15 minutes. Then the faucet is washed with warm water and dried carefully with a clean cloth. For older and heavily hardened limescale, the procedure can be repeated.

Aluminum foil for limescale and rust

A second option is aluminum foil. A small piece is crumple into a ball and used on a dry faucet and dry surface. The foil should be carefully rubbed over the areas with deposits, as it acts as a mild abrasive.

The method is also suggested for small traces of rust that may appear over time. Finally, the faucet is wiped with a clean cloth to remove residue and restore some of the shine to the surface.

With both tricks, the result depends on how long the marks have been accumulating. In case of stubborn deposits, repeated cleaning may be necessary.

Sources: unian.net, maison-travaux.fr