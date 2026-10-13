Erykah Badu's concert in Sofia has been postponed. The show was supposed to take place on October 23, 2026 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, but organizers Reel Feel announced that the date was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances“. A new date for Sofia is still being agreed upon.

“Erykah Badu apologizes to the affected fans, acknowledges the time, effort and travel that many have planned to attend, and deeply appreciates their understanding and flexibility“, the organizers said in a statement released via Eventim.

Which tour dates are canceled

The changes also affect other concerts from the American singer's European tour. The previously announced performances in Paris on October 18, Milan on October 19 and 20 and Katowice on October 25 will not take place.

The concerts in Amsterdam on October 13, Brussels on October 14 and Basel on October 15 will remain unchanged. No specific reason for the changes in the tour was given.

What happens to the tickets

The tickets purchased for the concert in Sofia will be valid for the new date without revalidation. Ticket holders for whom the new date is not convenient will be able to request a refund at the specific Eventim location where the ticket was purchased.

Refunds will be possible up to one month after the new date is announced. No refunds will be made before the new date is announced.

The upcoming performance would have been Erykah Badu's first solo concert in Sofia. The singer visited Bulgaria in 2012 as part of the Elevation festival.

Source: dnevnik.bg