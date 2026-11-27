Pedro’s birthday on “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” ended in a scandal, an admission about another woman and a declaration that he wanted to break up with Gabriela. In the episode broadcast on November 26, he initially asked to leave the mansion, but later decided to stay until the next rose ceremony.

His outburst was prompted by champagne and three cigars that Gabi and Rado had taken without his permission. Pedro viewed their action as an intrusion into his personal belongings and declared: “I’m leaving now!” He later postponed his departure, but the conflict escalated into a serious conversation about his relationship with Gabriela.

Pedro sees no future with Gabriela

Pedro said that over the past ten days or so, he had gradually grown distant from Gabriela. He stated that the two of them were not right for each other and that he did not want to live with her outside the show.

The conversation also revealed that five days before entering “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise,” Pedro had “gotten involved” with another woman. He did not disclose details, but admitted that what happened continued to weigh on him. The production team reminded him that the participants were supposed to begin the adventure single. Pedro, however, insisted that he had not misled Gabriela and explained his withdrawal by pointing to the differences between them.

Gabriela was left disappointed by his revelations. According to what was shown in the episode, she was left with the impression that Pedro was looking for a reason to justify his desire to end their relationship. The rift came against the backdrop of the closeness between the two in the previous episode.

Emiliana clashed with Gabriela

The tension at the mansion also carried over to the evening banquet. Emiliana, one of the new participants, became involved in a verbal conflict with Gabriela. The confrontation was sparked by provocative questions and remarks related to the appearance and behavior of the new girls.

Emiliana is 28 years old and works as a masseuse. She joined the show together with Akira and Kristian in the previous episode. The three changed the dynamics at the mansion as soon as they arrived, while the clash between Emiliana and Gabriela showed that tensions between the different groups continued to intensify.

Pedro did not leave “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” at the end of the episode. Whether he will follow through on his intention to end his relationship with Gabriela and what he will decide at the next rose ceremony will become clear as the show unfolds.

Sources: btv.bg, darik.bg, ladyzone.bg