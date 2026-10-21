Paulina Porizhkova: After 50, I became "invisible" to men

After decades of being one of the most recognizable faces in fashion, Paulina Porizhkova says that around the age of 58 she became "invisible" to men. The 61-year-old supermodel says that the feeling appeared both in live meetings and on dating apps.

“I was at Raya for five years and I only had four matches“, Porizhkova tells People. She adds that older women often go unnoticed on dating apps.

„People don't believe me“

She says the change was particularly surprising because she had been among the most desirable models in the world for a long time. Porizhkova says that when she goes to parties or bars, men her age sometimes pass her by to pay attention to younger women.

„The transition from the most desirable girl in town to an invisible 58-year-old was a real shock,“ says Porizhkova.

She admits that people have questioned her on more than one occasion because of her fame and appearance. According to the model, however, personal experience is not changed by how the public perceives her.

Love comes through Raya

Porizhkova began using Raya after her split from musician Rick Ocasek, frontman of The Cars. The couple had been married since 1989, separated in 2017, and Ocasek died in 2019 before their divorce was finalized.

On the app, Porizkova met television writer Jeff Greenstein. The two began with long conversations and video calls, which gradually moved from tea to wine and tequila in front of the cameras. Their relationship lasted about three years before the wedding.

Greenstein proposed to her in July 2025. On July 3, 2026, the two got married in a civil ceremony in Italy at Lake Orta with 78 guests. The celebration is at the “Crespi“ villa.

Porizhkova's story ends not with a refusal to meet, but with a new beginning. After five years in an application, in which she receives almost no attention, she finds a partner with whom she shares a common life and marriage.

Sources: dnes.bg, aol.com, vogue.co.uk