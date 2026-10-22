Harry Styles Argues With Autograph Seeker on New York Street (VIDEO)

Harry Styles was involved in a heated argument with an autograph seeker during a walk in New York on Wednesday. The man was carrying a stack of autograph plates, and the two were filmed pointing at each other while talking on the street.

After the exchange of lines the autograph seeker continued to walk next to the singer for several blocks. The British star was accompanied by a bodyguard and was wearing a gray baseball cap and sunglasses.

According to the Daily Mail the bodyguard spoke to officers outside a police car to explain what was happening. However, the officers did not intervene. The material provided does not indicate any arrest, charges or official investigation.

😳 Harry Styles goes off on man asking for autograph on NYC street. 🎥: TheImageDirect https://t.co/zHIUDlG4sl — TMZ (@TMZ) October 21, 2026

The incident comes shortly after Harry Styles spoke with Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke for Rolling Stone. Yorke said he was surprised to see the singer walking alone on the street and asked him if it was a conscious choice.

“Now it's changed my life in a big way, because it's how I stay connected to the world,“ Styles says of his walking habit.

The singer explains that in the early years of One Direction, he often felt it was unsafe to leave his house. He says an outgoing girlfriend encouraged him to spend more time outside instead of staying home.

Harry Styles is also known for his interest in running. In March 2025, he participated in the Tokyo Marathon, finishing in 3:24:07. In September of that year, he ran the Berlin Marathon in 2:59:13, breaking the three-hour mark.

In an interview with Runner's World, he explained that the constant movement often doesn't give people time to recognize him. "By this point, you're already gone," the singer says of the moments when someone wonders if they've just seen him.