DARA deleted all her posts on Instagram

DARA surprised her audience with an unusual decision for a singer at the peak of her career and deleted all posts from her Instagram profile. Photos and videos from her career have disappeared from there, including moments from her victory at „Eurovision 2026“ with the song „Banagaranga“, as well as footage from her participation in „The Voice of Bulgaria“.

The singer does not give an explanation for her shocking decision, although she has always been very active on social networks. In a short message to her followers, she wrote: „Was it a bad idea to delete all my posts?“ It is unclear whether the posts have been permanently removed, or have been archived and can be restored.

The move comes a few weeks after DARA announced that she was retiring from the media space and social networks. At the time, she indicated a need for rest and greater distance from the constant public pressure.

„My music is fire. I am healthy. My body feels good. My mental health is stable. I just need a break. Space. Silence“, DARA said at the time.

The singer assured her fans that her absence from social media does not mean the end of her musical work. According to her, she continues to develop new projects and make decisions about the next stage of her career.

Before her retirement, DARA also announced the end of her professional partnership with “Virginia Records“, which lasted nearly ten years. “Some stories never end – they just take a new direction“, she wrote at the time.

There is currently no confirmation whether the clearing of her Instagram account is related to a new musical project, a change in her public image or a personal decision to start fresh. Her fans are eagerly awaiting her to surprise them with something interesting and exciting soon.