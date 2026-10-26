Man arrested with knife on set of 'Miami Vice '85'

The filming of 'Miami Vice '85' in Brooklyn was interrupted after a man brandished a knife around crew members. NYPD arrested 23-year-old Alex Perez around 11 p.m. Friday near Washington Cemetery.

Perez, who is from Brooklyn, is charged with making threats and illegal possession of a weapon. There were no reports of injuries in the incident.

Footage, originally published by TMZ, shows the man being handcuffed and a police officer removing a large kitchen knife from his shirt pocket. According to TMZ, Perez has five previous arrests, including for alleged gang affiliation, assault with a firearm and theft. These allegations do not constitute proven guilt.

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Resurrect Classic

„Miami Vice ’85“ is a feature-length remake of the popular television series „Miami Vice“. Michael B. Jordan will play Ricardo „Rico“ Tubbs, and Austin Butler will play James „Sonny“ Crockett.

The production is directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Dan Gilroy. The story is inspired by the pilot episode and the first season of the series, created by Anthony Jerkovic.

„The glitz and corruption of Miami in the mid-1980s“: This is part of the official plot description, which places the action in the era that made the original series a cultural phenomenon and influenced fashion and film style.

The film began filming this month in the New York area. The first images of Jordan and Butler as Tubbs and Crockett were released earlier in October.

„Miami Vice ’85“ is scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2027.