Noah Wiley has been named "Sexiest Man of the Year" for 2026 by People magazine. The 55-year-old actor, known for "ER" and "The Pitt", admits that his first reaction was disbelief. "I thought it was a joke", he says in the interview with the publication.

Wiley says that his wife Sarah convinced him to take the award seriously. According to the actor, she believes that his qualities as a person, father and husband deserve to be put in the spotlight. The couple have an 11-year-old daughter, and Wiley has two other children from a previous marriage.

From Dr. Carter to Dr. Robbie

The actor became famous for his role as Dr. John Carter in the medical drama “Emergency Room“, in which he starred for more than a decade. In the 1990s, he and his colleagues George Clooney, Eric La Salle and Anthony Edwards appeared on the cover of a special issue of People dedicated to the “Sexiest Men in the “Emergency Room“.

Today, Wiley plays Dr. Michael "Robbie" Robinavich on the medical drama "ER". The role earned him two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor, and the series itself won the award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2025 and 2026.

The success of "ER" led to its renewal for a third season. HBO Max announced the decision in January 2026, with new episodes expected in January 2027.

Washing Dishes as “Therapy“

In an interview with People, Wiley talked not only about his career, but also about his life at home. He describes himself as someone who enjoys making breakfast for his wife and daughter, walking his dogs and reading. “Washing dishes is my thing”, the actor says, and recommends that more men take up the job because he finds it calming.

Noah Wiley identifies humor as one of the keys to a happy marriage. His choice for the title comes at a time when his career is once again in the spotlight, more than 30 years after his appearance as the young Dr. Carter. Unlike Clooney, who has won the award twice, Wiley is receiving the recognition for the first time.