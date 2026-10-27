Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show in 2027.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced that the rapper will take the stage on February 14 at “Sofie Stadium“ in Inglewood, California. The news was announced during the game between “Dallas Cowboys“ and “Philadelphia Eagles“ on Monday Night Football.

“From “Reasonable Doubt“ to the Super Bowl halftime show, it's been a journey. Thirty years of music, work and culture on the biggest stage in the world. This continuation of my journey continues to be a dream come true“, said Jay Z.

The participation has special context, as Jay Z and his company Roc Nation have been strategic advisors to the NFL on live music performances since 2019. Roc Nation also executive produces the halftime show.

According to the “Associated Press“ when the partnership was signed, Jay Z made it clear that if the conversation was only about his participation in the Super Bowl, he would not continue. Seven years later, the rapper will take center stage. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that his only wish was for Jay-Z to perform at the Super Bowl when he felt the time was right.

The selection coincides with the year in which Jay-Z celebrates the 30th anniversary of his debut album “Reasonable Doubt“. In 2026, he performed concerts in New York, London, Paris and Los Angeles, including three sold-out nights at “Yankee Stadium“. The “Sofie Stadium“ concerts took place just before the announcement of his participation in the Super Bowl.

He was joined by a variety of guests during the anniversary performances, including his daughter Blue Ivy Carter, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. It has not yet been announced which artists will join Jay-Z on stage in February.

Jay-Z, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, has 25 Grammy Awards and 89 nominations. He is the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and in 2021 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It also has four Emmy Awards.

The halftime show will be executive produced by Roc Nation and directed by Hamish Hamilton.