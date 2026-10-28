Tori Spelling showed off her 18-year-old daughter Stella (PHOTO)

Tori Spelling and her 18-year-old daughter Stella McDermott chose an equally dark style for their evening at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. The two posed for photos in all-black outfits, and the actress shared the shots on Instagram.

“October suits us“, Spelling wrote in the post, noting her daughter and the event. Halloween Horror Nights is the annual horror attraction at Universal Studios, which transforms the company's parks into themed spaces with mazes, sets and actors in characters from the genre.

Stella is the actress's second child

Stella is the second of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's five children. She was born in 2008. After her, the family grew with Hattie, Finn and Bo. Spelling and McDermott also have a son, Liam, and the actor is also father to Jack from his previous marriage.

Spelling, who rose to fame for her role as Donna Martin on “Beverly Hills, 90210“, and McDermott married in 2006. The couple announced their separation in June 2023, and their divorce was finalized in November 2025.

The couple continues to spend time together

After the end of their marriage, Spelling said that their relationship as parents remained close. Speaking to People, she said: “We have family dinners, we do everything together, so it's really good for the kids.“

Sources: people.com, latimes.com, eonline.com