Zhani Goranova left “Games of Will“ after losing the elimination battle against the captain of the Hurricanes tribe Elitsa. The duel between the two participants was a direct captain's elimination and went through several twists.

The higher endurance of the volleyball referee Elitsa helped her gain a lead in the middle of the test. She maintained her advantage until the end and won the battle, with which Zhani Goranova parted with the competition.

Elitsa also won Zhani's wealth

The victory brought Elitsa a prize of 50 gold groschen. To them she added Zhani's wealth, which was also in the amount of 50 gold groschen. Thus, Elitsa became the richest participant in the big game.

Before the elimination, Jeannie was the captain of the Canaries. Her participation continues with a guest appearance on the podcast “After the Games“, where she talks about the development of the tribe, her relationship with Ivan, the women's coalitions and her favorites for the winner of the show.

The episode with Jeannie is available on NOVA PLAY, Vbox7 and YouTube.

A new nomination battle is coming

“Games of Will“ continues on October 28 at 8:00 PM on NOVA. The episode will feature the first nomination battle of the week, after which one of the participants will be sent to a battle for survival.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg