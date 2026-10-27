Taylor Swift Inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift appeared in a burgundy velvet Raisa Vanessa minidress for the ceremony where she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in Nashville. The singer, who is 36 years old, became the youngest artist to receive the honor.

Her look was completed with a 65-carat diamond Leviev necklace and matching earrings. Swift also chose purple Jimmy Choo shoes with delicate crystal ankle straps. Pink lipstick and half-up hair with soft curls completed her style.

The ceremony took place Monday night during the organization's 56th annual gala. Taylor Swift was inducted into the class of 2026 along with Lyle Lovett, Bruce Channell, Sean Kemp and Lee Thomas Miller. The Associated Press confirmed that the singer is among the new members of the prestigious music organization.

The honor is especially meaningful for the star, who began her professional journey in the Nashville area. In a statement about the nomination, she described the city as a place where she wanted to learn from the best writers and be part of a community of storytellers.

“I wanted to learn from the best and immerse myself in a community of storytellers,“ Taylor Swift said.

Although Swift has been mostly associated with pop music in recent years, she has been refocusing on her country roots. According to Page Six, her original song for “Toy Story 5“ “I Knew It, I Knew You“ reached number one on the U.S. country radio chart in September.

This is Taylor Swift's first song to top the chart in 13 years. Her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame coincided with a new turn to the musical genre that launched her career.