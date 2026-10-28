Who has a name day today, October 28, 2025. Congratulations!

On October 28, everyone who bears the name Paraskeva, Keva, Lachezar, Lachezara and their derivatives celebrate their name day.



On October 28, we celebrate the memory of the holy great martyr Paraskeva of Iconium. St. Paraskeva (Petka) is a particularly beloved and revered saint in many local Orthodox churches, including ours. Many temples are dedicated to her. But we must distinguish three saints bearing this name.



The Venerable Paraskeva (Petka) of Epivatsa, also known in our country as "Bulgarian", lived in the 10th-11th centuries (celebrated on October 14). She was a native of Epivatsa (Thrace) of Bulgarian parents. Her life and posthumous miracles were inspiredly described by St. Patriarch Euthymius. From 1238 until the fall into Turkish slavery, her holy relics rested in the church of "St. Petka Tarnovska" in Veliko Tarnovo.



After centuries of wandering, they were laid in 1641 in the cathedral in Iași (Northern Romania) - a place of pilgrimage for pilgrims from all over the world. The Venerable Martyr Paraskeva of Rome (July 26), however, lived in the 2nd century and, like the apostles, preached to the pagans even in Rome, the capital of the empire. Slain with a sword after cruel and long torture, St. Paraskeva converted many to the faith with her courage and miracles. Her relics were later transferred to Constantinople.



And the saint we honor on October 28 - the great martyr Paraskeva of Iconium, a native of Iconium (Asia Minor), who dedicated her life to charity and preaching, was beheaded after much torture during the persecutions under Diocletian in 303, writes Actualno.com.