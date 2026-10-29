Dara returned to Instagram with provocative PHOTOS

Dara returned to Instagram with a series of provocative photos, a day after all posts disappeared from her profile. The singer's photos and videos were suddenly removed, without giving a reason for the change. The reason for clearing the profile remains unconfirmed.

The unexpected move gave rise to speculation that it was a hacker attack, but there is no evidence that this has been confirmed. Dara has not publicly explained whether the content was deleted, archived or temporarily hidden.

After her return, the singer posted shots of herself posing in daring outfits and poses. The photoshoot quickly caught the attention of her followers, who asked her:

„Are these stills from a future porn movie?“

Няма потвърждение, че снимките са свързани с подобна продукция. По-вероятно е те да са част от предстоящ музикален проект на изпълнителката, която наскоро обяви, че подготвя нова песен.

Възможно е фотосесията да бъде използвана в музикален видеоклип, но Дара все още не е разкрила подробности за проекта, нито е посочила дата за премиерата му. Така внезапното изчистване на профила ѝ се оказа последвано от нова серия кадри, които насочиха вниманието към следващата ѝ музикална стъпка.

Източник: marica.bg