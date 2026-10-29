Paper straws found to be more harmful than plastic ones

Paper straws are 6.33 times more carcinogenic than standard plastic straws, according to a study commissioned by South Korea's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment. The results were announced on October 21, 2026, by Rep. Kim Wi-san.

The study compared four types of straws - standard plastic, paper, biodegradable plastic and bio-polyethylene. The analysis covers the entire life cycle of the products: extraction and production of raw materials, manufacturing, use and disposal. The researchers assessed 16 categories, including climate change, air pollution, soil and water acidification, fine particulate matter, toxicity and impact on the ozone layer.

The indicator is not a direct risk of cancer

The figure of 6.33 times does not measure how much more likely a person is to get cancer from using a paper straw. It is a model estimate of the impact of emissions and substances associated with the production and disposal of the product. In this indicator, bio-polyethylene straws have a value of 16.18 times higher than standard plastic, and biodegradable plastic - 3.34 times higher.

Paper straws also have a 2.04 times higher impact on soil and water acidification. The fine particulate matter indicator is 1.62 times higher, and the ozone depletion indicator is 2.23 times higher than standard plastic straws.

Plastic has the lowest impact in 10 categories

Standard plastic straws show the lowest impact in 10 of the 16 categories, including climate change, fine particle pollution and human toxicity. Bio-polyethylene, which is produced from plant-based raw materials such as sugarcane but is not biodegradable, has the highest values in 10 categories.

The assessment assumed that 73.6% of discarded straws are incinerated and 26.4% are landfilled. The researchers point out that straws made of all materials are difficult to recycle. Their small size makes sorting difficult, and coatings and adhesives further complicate processing.

“The government should acknowledge the failure of the green camouflage policy, which focuses on ineffective substitutes, and not repeat this mistake“, says Kim Wi-san.

Against this backdrop, the research team recommends that establishments not provide straws automatically, regardless of the material, but only provide them upon request. A similar approach is also embedded in the American political debate. On February 10, 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order to end federal purchases and the mandatory use of paper straws, and on March 28 of the same year, the White House published a national strategy on the subject.