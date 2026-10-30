"Undercover 6": Is a new reunion coming - the answers in the fourth episode

In the fourth episode we will see a turning point between Amigo (Yulian Vergov) and Cherniya (Veselin Kalanovski) with a surprising ending. Is a new twist coming, after Ivo Andonov (Zahari Baharov) receives an unexpected proposal from Yavor Krastev (Pavel Ivanov). Will there be a regrouping that will shift the layers? A coded text message will lead to striking consequences. The denouement is hidden in the fourth episode of “Undercover 6“.

In the BNT 1 program, Saturday evening becomes a reserved territory for Bulgarian films and series – “BG cinema evening“. Before the new episode of “Undercover 6“ viewers of the Bulgarian National Television will be able to watch another series from the film production of the public television – “All about my son“ starring Dimitar Rachkov.

Since its premiere in 2011, the BNT-produced “Undercover“ has established itself as one of the most iconic and successful Bulgarian series. It has become a television phenomenon with international recognition, broadcast in dozens of countries around the world. “Undercover 6“ is a co-production between the Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio. Together with BNT, the executive producers are Magardich Halvadzhiyan, Sylvester Yordanov and Velina Shtarbakova. The delegated producer on behalf of BNT is Miladin Gergov. The director is Viktor Bozhinov, and the script team includes Vanya Nikolova, Borislav Zahariev, Slavi Angelov and Dimitar Mitovski, who is also the creative producer of the series.

„Undercover 6“ is part of the film production of BNT – the largest producer of television cinema in Bulgaria, which consistently invests in the creation of original Bulgarian film and television content.