Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding decor was likely burned after the celebration to prevent it from being stolen and sold at auctions or on the Internet. This is reported by Page Six, citing an anonymous source close to the organizers.

According to the source, the custom-made furniture, decorative elements and garden structures were loaded onto 11 semi-trailers. They were shipped from New York to Pennsylvania, where some of the decor was made.

“They didn't want people to steal it and then sell it at auction or online, so they just burned it all,“ the anonymous source said.

He added that the team insisted that no relics of the wedding be left behind. At the same time, according to the publication, Taylor Swift did not personally give the order for the destruction, although she was actively involved in the planning and design of the event.

Сватба за около 30 млн. долара

Тържеството на Суифт и Келси се е състояло в Медисън Скуеър Гардън в Ню Йорк и е събрало повече от 1000 гости. Стойността му е оценявана на около 30 млн. долара. Организацията е включвала мащабна продукция и специално създадени декори.

Сред първоначалните идеи е била двуетажна въртележка на стойност 7 млн. долара. Проектът обаче е отпаднал. Не е реализирана и концепцията за изкуствено езеро под олтара, за която са възникнали съображения за сигурност и инженерни затруднения.

Източници: dir.bg, aol.com