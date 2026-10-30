Hollywood legend Elke Sommer dies

German actress Elke Sommer has died at the age of 85 at her home in the “Bel Air“ neighborhood of Los Angeles. She died on Wednesday evening, just a week before celebrating her 86th birthday on November 5. The information was reported by the German newspaper “Bild“ and was confirmed to the publication by photographer Erwin Schneider, who had maintained a close relationship with the actress for decades.

According to Schneider, Sommer experienced the loss of her husband Wolf Walter “ extremely difficult“. He died on July 22, 2026 at the age of 77. After his death, the actress's health condition gradually deteriorated.

‘Pink Panther’ star Elke Sommer dies a week before 86th birthday: report https://t.co/pp1NCYsv4Z https://t.co/XDEIdf9MTn — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2026

From beauty pageant to Hollywood

Elke Sommer's path to big cinema began in 1958 during a vacation in Viareggio. There she won a local beauty contest, and her photographs attracted the attention of Italian director Vittorio De Sica, who invited her to Rome.

A year later, Sommer signed a contract with German film producer Arthur Brauner. Her first role was in the film “Ship of the Dead“, where she partnered with Horst Buchholz. Productions in Germany followed, which gradually established her name.

Roles with Paul Newman and Peter Sellers

Elke Sommer's international breakthrough came in the early 1960s, when she established herself among the recognizable European actresses in Hollywood. In 1963, she played alongside Paul Newman and Edward G. Robinson in the film “The Prize“. Her performance earned her a “Golden Globe“ for most promising debutant in 1964.

Among the most memorable titles in her career is the comedy “A Shot in the Dark“, in which she partnered with Peter Sellers. The film is part of the “Pink Panther“ series and solidifies Sommer's presence in international cinema.

Over the decades, the actress has appeared in nearly 100 film and television productions. She also works on the stage, records songs and paints, and her career is not limited to cinema.

Sources: nova.bg, bild.de, apnews.com