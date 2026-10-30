Svetla Ivanova: femininity has no age in "You are the love"

A love confession, told with voice, gaze and movement - this is “You are the love“, the new ballad by Svetla Ivanova. With it, the singer welcomes her 49th birthday and invites women to be bolder in their feelings, freer in their desires and more confident in their natural beauty.

The song also carries another personal story: Svetla introduces her as Svetla-Stanislava. Stanislava is the name she bore during the first 45 days of her life. Today she brings it back as a gesture of respect for her roots and as another way to show herself - with the history, tenderness and confidence that lie behind her music.



After “Two Words“, with which she returned to music, Svetla continues with a song in which every woman can discover her love confession and share it with her loved one. There is tenderness, longing and an invitation for closeness in it, but also character. “I am disappearing. Find me“ reveals a woman who wants to be understood, but retains the freedom to leave when the other person does not find a way to her.

Zheni Dzhambazova participated in the creation of the music, lyrics and arrangement of “You are Love“. Her co-authors are Ivo Valentinov for the music, Rosen Dimitrov for the lyrics and Vladimir Dzhambazov and Ivo Valentinov for the arrangement. The music producer is Momchil Kolev. For the video, Svetla once again trusts director Gede Geni from BAJOEH studio in Bali, with whom she has been working for four years and who is also behind the video for “Dumi dve“. The video editing is by Niki Skerlev.

The video was shot entirely in a studio, and the close-ups are a conscious choice of Svetla. She wants the emotion of the song to be read in her eyes, expression and movements. The clean look lets the gaze and body do the talking and reveals the tenderness and confidence of a woman who is not afraid to show how she feels.

“Every age has its charm“, says Svetla. With this video, she wants to show the beauty of her 49 years and encourage more women to feel free in their skin. For her, femininity is felt most strongly when you are genuine in your appearance, in the stories you tell and in your relationships. This purity of feelings also determines the way she chooses to present the song.

The singer also shares her secret to looking so good: yoga, osteoaesthetics and time for herself. She herself is a certified osteoaesthetics specialist, a procedure that includes deep tissue massage techniques. For her, self-care begins with paying attention to your own needs and believing that you deserve time for them. She hopes that her personal example will give women the courage to express their desires without limiting themselves because of age.

Svetla celebrated her birthday with her closest people, and soon after that she will travel to her beloved island of Bali, where she will hold her 12th consecutive yoga retreat. The singer and yoga teacher recently opened her third boutique yoga studio with a salt room. She wishes to continue doing what she loves and to meet her next anniversary with the same energy and enjoyment of life. And everyone else will be treated to “You are the love” and details about the performance of the song are yet to be announced.