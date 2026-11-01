Recipe of the day: Crispy rolls with ham and yellow cheese filling from Palermo

Required products:

For the dough:

white flour - 400 g

fine durum wheat flour - 30 g

cool water - 230 ml

fresh yeast - 12 g

sugar - 20 g

lard - 35 g

salt - 8 g

For the filling:

cooked ham - 160 g

yellow cheese - 180 g

Method of preparation:

The yeast is dissolved in the water with the sugar, then the mixture is added to the flour.

After the initial stirring, the salt and soft lard are added. The dough is kneaded for between 10 and 12 minutes, until it becomes smooth and elastic. It is important not to add too much flour, as a wetter mixture helps to make the finished bread soft.

The formed dough is left covered in a warm place for about 90 minutes. It should double in volume before being divided into four equal parts.

Each part is carefully stretched into an oval, without pressing hard to keep the air in the dough. In the middle, several folded slices of ham and thick pieces of yellow cheese are placed. The edges are gathered over the filling and pressed tightly, leaving the seam underneath.

The shaped rolls are placed on a baking sheet with baking paper and sprinkled with durum wheat flour. A second rise of about 30 minutes follows.

Bake until golden brown

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees without a fan. Bake the rolls for between 22 and 25 minutes. Check for doneness by the golden brown crust and the hollow sound when lightly tapping on the bottom.

After removing, leave the rolls on a wire rack for 10 minutes and serve warm.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg